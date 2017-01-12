Trish Clowes - My Iris album review: Imaginative sax for jazz

Album:

My Iris Artist:

Trish Clowes Label:

Basho Records Genre:

Jazz

Fast-rising British saxophonist Trish Clowes (32) may have been previously associated with the interface between jazz and classical music (past collaborations have featured string quartet and orchestra), but her fourth release couldn’t be more of a jazz record.

With an agile, melodic imagination and an economy of ideas learned from Wayne Shorter, Clowes is a fluent improviser, and this set of original tunes was clearly intended to liberate rather than dictate.

Her quartet,with versatile Troyka guitarist Chris Montague, virtuoso pianist/organist Ross Stanley and first-call drummer James Maddren, represents the front rank of the new generation of UK jazz and the time they have spent together, honing their own multilayered sound, is evident throughout. bashorecords.com