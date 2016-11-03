Todd Snider - Eastside Bulldog: 26 minutes of perfection that will rip your ears off

Album:

Eastside Bulldog Artist:

Todd Snider Label:

Aimless Genre:

Singer / Songwriter

It clocks in at just under 26 minutes. There are 10 tracks. The longest is 3.36, the shortest 1.57. The rest are two minutes something. And they fly by. They sound like you know them but you don’t.

No prisoners are taken and no slow songs tolerated in this 21st-century riff on the spirit of Louie Louie live from the mean bars of East Nashville. This is the sound of Elmo Buzz and the Eastside Bulldogs, aka Todd Snider and friends. It is the folk singer’s tongue-in-cheek revenge.

Peak Snider is cutting and hilarious. Elmo is cutting and hilarious, only different, and his retro rock’n’roll rampage is louder, faster, shorter. His guitar is raw enough to rip your ears off, the sax so uncouth it spits and every song seems to end in a call and response between Elmo and a raucous gang. Wonderful fun.

