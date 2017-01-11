Think gig-going is costly? Wait till you see how the other half rock’n’roll...

Rarely does an opportunity of this magnitude arise, but this week, a 12-seater box went on sale to the public at the prestigious Royal Albert Hall in London - just with a £2.5m (€2.9m) price tag attached.

Although that’s as likely a purchase for some of us a Nasa spacecraft, the rake of benefits ensures the lucky buyer gets their money’s worth. It involves full ownership of Box No 35 in the Grand Tier, a coveted mid-level section in popcorn’s throw of the Royal Box, for the remainder of its 849-year lease. The owner and 11 of their pals can watch two-thirds of the Royal Albert Hall’s shows, with the venue compensating for its use for the rest.

The venue is also on hand to resell tickets if the owner chooses not to attend, though the standard of their shows means it would be a tough call; recent concerts include Kylie Minogue, David Gilmour, Take That, the Royal Philharmonic Orchestra and the annual BBC Proms. The buyer will also become a member of the Corporation of the Hall of Arts and Science, which helps to run the Grade I listed venue, which opened in 1871.

Of the 5,272 seats in the hall, about 1,300 are privately owned. And with the agent, Harrods Estates, reporting that there’s “already been a bit of interest” from a British buyer, those with arts money burning a hole in their pocket can look closer to home for similar schemes.

The National Concert Hall, Ireland’s equivalent venue, offers Patron Circle membership from €1,000 per annum. But for €7,000, Platinum Patrons get 30 complimentary tickets, opportunities to meet the artists, an invitation to the annual Patron Gala and Chairman’s Dinner, and behind-the-scenes tours. It also offers the priority renewal of their subscription seats, as the only exclusively reserved seats are for Michael D Higgins, the actual Patron.

Meanwhile, the Wexford Festival Opera, which takes place every October, invites memberships at various levels, from the Ensemble tier at €80, to the Bravura tier at €2,000. The latter allows complimentary tickets to fringe events, members’ parties and a welcome reception, though no tickets to the festival concerts themselves. They do get priority booking of the best seats, however.

Pocket money stuff? Then becoming a Circle Club member at the Bord Gais Energy Theatre in Dublin may be more budget- appropriate. A new top-tier €8,000 package for 2017 is being formulated, which is likely to include a set of prime Circle seats and access to the club lounge, plus VIP extras, if their current €1,500 package for four people is anything to go by.

The 3Arena in Dublin has a couple of options for flush arts lovers, as well as corporate clients – €3,000 a year Premium Club membership includes four top seats a year, priority purchase for every show and access to the swanky Premium Club.

But that’s small-fry compared to the venue’s 1878 Club, whose name alone suggests it’s the most expensive concert membership in Ireland. For €11,500, deep-pocketed music lovers receive 24 complimentary seats across all shows throughout the year, priority purchase for four seats every show, free parking, Circle Club membership of the Bord Gais Energy Theatre, plus pre-and post-access to the highly refined club.

And those spectacular boxes at Dublin’s Olympia Theatre? Not even the corporatest of corporate clients can purchase them. Except under very rare conditions (a sold-out charity concert for example), they’re kept for the promoter, venue, artist and their guests only. Some things, money can’t buy.