The Randy Newman Songbook Vol. 3 album review: A master of songwriting at his finest

Album:

The Randy Newman Songbook Vol. 3 Artist:

Randy Newman Label:

Nonesuch Genre:

Country

And so to the third (and I think final) volume of solo piano-only recordings, following on from vol 2 (2011) and vol 1 (2003). Randy Newman is a master of songwriting – and performing – and his songs have survived time and fashion.

Bearing in mind Mr Trump, Political Science is as relevant today as it was 1972. That appears on a four-album vinyl boxset of these recordings which has also just been released. Vol 3 on cd, however, is a delight.

There are 16 tracks, ranging from his lampoon of prejudice Short People to the deep sadness of I’ll Be Home. His roots in the traditions of the great American songbook are obvious, as is his keen intelligence, emotional insight and savage wit. These recordings stand out because shorn of embellishment Newman and his songs reveal their complex truths with striking clarity.

randynewman.com