‘That’s why I am Leonard Cohen’: the singer and the Mumbai party

I was living in Mumbai in 2001, where I had a yoga studio and apartment in Kemps Corner, in the south of the city. Leonard Cohen, who had been in the city since the late 1990s, lived across the road and we beacme friends. We attended the same spiritual meetings with his teacher at the time, Ramesh Balsekar, and hung out in the same Breach Candy Club, an oasis in that crazy beautiful city which overlooks the Arabian Sea.

I have been reading and singing Leonard Cohen songs for more than 30 years. I loved his music and lyrics before I met him and I loved the man after I got know him. He “is” a deeply spiritual being and at the same time a very worldly man. But most of all he was authentic and the most loving and kind person I have ever met.

I remember one time I rang him up on my birthday. This is how the conversation went:

Me: Leonard, it’s my birthday today and I’m having a few friends around. Would love you to come over for a drink.

LC: It’s 7 o’clock, I have just had my dinner and I am going to bed.

Me: But you’re Leonard Cohen

LC : Brian, that’s why I am Leonard Cohen.

I feel the same love and connection with him even today. He touched so many people with his love and his words and I know if there is life after death his next life will be his best one. Thank you Mr Cohen.