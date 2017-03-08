Tetratonic - Fractures album review: The sum of all parts

Album:

Fractures Artist:

Tetratonic Label:

Self-released Genre:

Jazz

“Masterpiece” originally referred to the work a craftsman would produce in order to gain admittance to his profession under the guild system, an attempt to display in one piece all the skills and techniques he had learned during his training.

This debut album from Dublin quartet Tetratonic is a masterpiece in that sense, a mixed bag of styles embracing post-bop, Latin, funk and fusion influences without particularly committing to any single approach. It is the product of young musicians still searching for their own sound, somewhat restrained and tentative in places.

Still, at their best, saxophonist Killian McKenna, keyboardist Mark Flynn, bassist Alex Delogu and drummer Aaron Harbourne show enough of a sense of adventure to promise greater things in the future. facebook.com/tetratonicquartet