Teens are cooler than hipsters, says Harry Styles, and he should know

This week on Pop Corner, Paramore get new-wavey on Hard Times, Lana del Rey is conflicted about the world

Updated: 56 minutes ago
Ailbhe Malone

Harry Styles performing new single Sign of the Times on The Graham Norton Show. Photograph: BBC

Harry Styles performing new single Sign of the Times on The Graham Norton Show. Photograph: BBC

 

Hero of the week is Harry Styles, who stood up for his teenage fans. He told Rolling Stone: “Who’s to say that young girls who like pop music – short for popular, right? – have worse musical taste than a 30-year-old hipster guy? That’s not up to you to say. Music is something that’s always changing. There’s no goal posts. Young girls like The Beatles. You gonna tell me they’re not serious? How can you say young girls don’t get it? They’re our future. Our future doctors, lawyers, mothers, presidents, they kind of keep the world going. Teenage-girl fans – they don’t lie. If they like you, they’re there.They don’t act ‘too cool.’ They like you, and they tell you.”

TRACK OF THE WEEK
Paramore - Hard Times
We’ll not waste space explaining the machinations that have led to this line-up of Paramore (bassist Jeremy is gone, and drummer Zac is back). Instead, we’ll happily chat about their new new-wavey sound. Plenty of critics are saying Lionel Richie, but we hear Tom Tom Club, with a touch of Gwen Stefani couldn’t even. The chorus will make you press repeat before you even get past minute one, and Hayley’s new blonde hair bangs.

Meanwhile, Lana del Rey had conflicted feelings about enjoying Coachella against the backdrop of world events.”I find it’s a tightrope between being vigilantly observant of everything going on in the world and also having enough space and time to appreciate god’s good earth the way it was intended to be appreciated,” she wrote on instagram.

Zero of the week is pretending everything is fine, Hayley Paramore told the Guardian. “In the past, we’ve made it our mission to shove down people’s throats what we want them to see. You know: ‘It’s us three now, we’re doing so good! And I think we don’t really have that agenda any more. Oddly, I think we’re actually in a better place as a band than we’ve ever been. I think in the past this would have pissed us off. Not you, but this drudging through it; but I think now it’s, like, cool. It almost makes it less of a big deal because we’re not resisting it so much.”

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
GO BACK
Error Image
The account details entered are not currently associated with an Irish Times subscription. Please subscribe to sign in to comment.
Comment Sign In

Forgot password?
The Irish Times Logo
Thank you
You should receive instructions for resetting your password. When you have reset your password, you can Sign In.
The Irish Times Logo
Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.
Screen Name Selection

Hello

Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
Forgot Password
Please enter your email address so we can send you a link to reset your password.

Sign In

Your Comments
We reserve the right to remove any content at any time from this Community, including without limitation if it violates the Community Standards. We ask that you report content that you in good faith believe violates the above rules by clicking the Flag link next to the offending comment or by filling out this form. New comments are only accepted for 3 days from the date of publication.