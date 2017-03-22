Take That - Wonderland: the man-band are still working to the plan

Album:

Wonderland Artist:

Take That Label:

Polydor Genre:

Pop

You have to hand it to Take That. Not only have the Mancunian man-band managed to maintain a fan base for 27 years despite a few line-up changes and the small matter of a decade-long split, but they are still making half-decent albums.

The trio’s eighth studio affair is another solid collection of mature pop tunes with just the right level of va-va-voom. With high-profile names such as Stuart Price and Tony Hoffer behind the producer’s desk, the quality is assured with the energetic stride of River, while New Day and It’s All for You add some not-so-subtle Beatles-style chord changes into the mix.

There’s not a whole lot of personality or identity on display, true, but when with feet to tap and fingers to click, it doesn’t make a huge difference.

