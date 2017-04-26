Sylvan Esso – What Now album review: fusing folk sensibilities with electronic soundscapes

Album:

What Now Artist:

Sylvan Esso Label:

Loma Vista Genre:

Alternative

Sylvan Esso’s 2014’s self-titled debut surveyed the terrain of anxiety, which bled into their interesting sonic references. This anxiety is partly why they work; they bring to bear complementary musical pasts – Amelia Meath with Mountain Man, and Nick Sanborn with Megafaun – that fuse folk sensibilities with electronic soundscapes.

What Now makes the most of this dynamic, with gorgeous beats from Sanborn wrapping around Meath’s flawless vocal with a strong but playful grip. The idea of consumerism is a theme throughout, sometimes expressed in a more minimalist way on Sound, or on the driving Radio, but there are moments where they riff on old touchstones, as on the earthy, brilliant Kick Jump Twist.

Love song Die Young is about the derailing of their romantic vision of dying young when contented in a relationship, and this juxtaposition distils their lively, creative vision.

sylvanesso.com