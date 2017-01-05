Steve Hussey & Jake Eddy: The Miller Girl album review - newgrass optimism amid the darkness

Album:

The Miller Girl Artist:

Steve Hussey & Jake Eddy Label:

Merf Records Genre:

Country

There are lots of euphenisms in play for what is happening in the United States. Steve Hussey, a newgrass singer-songwriter from West Virginia, cites the non-belligerent “confusing times” as in “let’s start a conversation about the transformative power of love in the face of these confusing times”.

That is the gist of this pleasant, understated, mostly acoustic concept album inspired by Hussey’s impending wedding; how when love comes a calling everything else falls into place, “that we’re all just looking for love” as he states on Looking for Love. Hussey’s soft conversational style has echoes of James Taylor as on Better Day and I Pick You while Little Shove displays his bluegrass credentials as well as showcasing Eddy’s impressive banjo-picking.

The album strikes an optimistic note - going from the darkness of Chalk It Up to the light of Sweet - something likely to be in short supply this year.

steveandjake.com