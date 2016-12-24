Status Quo guitarist Rick Parfitt dies aged 68
Rockin’ All Over The World musician was taken to hospital with severe infection in Marbella, Spain
Status Quo guitarist Rick Parfitt has died after suffering from a severe infection at the age of 68, his manager has said. File photograph: Martial Trezzini/EPA
Status Quo guitarist Rick Parfitt has died after suffering from a severe infection at the age of 68, his manager has said.
The veteran musician was taken into hospital in Marbella, Spain, on Thursday evening due to complications with a pre-existing shoulder injury.
He died there at lunchtime on Saturday, his manager and family said in a statement.
The statement said: “We are truly devastated to have to announce that Status Quo guitarist Rick Parfitt has passed away at lunchtime today.
“He died in hospital in Marbella, Spain as a result of a severe infection, having been admitted to hospital on Thursday evening following complications to a shoulder injury incurred by a previous fall.
Thinking back to my early-teens, buying a denim waistcoat. Because: the Quo. RIP Rick Parfitt...— Ian Rankin (@Beathhigh) December 24, 2016
So now we've lost Rick Parfitt from the mighty Quo. Such sad news. #RIP— Bob Harris (@WhisperingBob) December 24, 2016
Worked with Rick Parfitt when status quo did a Cameo on @itvcorrie for Les and Cilla's wedding he was a really nice guy #RIP— Andrew whyment (@andywhyment81) December 24, 2016
Tonight let's all have a heads-down no-nonsense twelve-bar boogie in memory of Rick Parfitt. RIP.— Dan Rebellato (@DanRebellato) December 24, 2016
RIP Rick Parfitt, one of the greats of British rock music. Thanks for the many unforgettable nights at the Hall with Status Quo pic.twitter.com/aieHPgjTM8— Royal Albert Hall (@RoyalAlbertHall) December 24, 2016
“This tragic news comes at a time when Rick was hugely looking forward to launching a solo career with an album and autobiography planned for 2017 following his departure from Status Quo’s touring activities on medical advice.
“He will be sorely missed by his family, friends, fellow band members, management, crew and his dedicated legion of fans from throughout the world, gained through 50 years of monumental success with Status Quo.
“Rick is survived by his wife Lyndsay, their twins Tommy and Lily and Rick’s adult children Rick Jnr and Harry.
“No further comment will be made at this time and Rick’s family, and the band, ask for their privacy to be respected at this difficult time.”
As a member of Status Quo, Parfitt found success globally with hits such as Rockin’ All Over The World and Whatever You Want.
In 2015, the band passed a milestone enjoyed by only a handful of musicians — spending a total of 500 weeks in the UK album charts.
Following news of his death, their official website updated to show a full-screen picture of the rocker on stage with his guitar.
