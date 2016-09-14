Songs of the week: Nick Cave, Beck, Lady Gaga and Brigid Mae Power

Nick Cave & the Bad Seeds - I Need You

“What happens when an event occurs that is so catastrophic that you just change?” Nick Cave asks, in the trailer for One More Time With Feeling. “You change from the known person to an unknown person.” Andrew Dominik’s documentary chronicles Cave’s first foray back into the recording studio following the death of his teenage son Arthur in July 2015. In truth, a year is far from time enough in which to process tragedy on the scale in question. I Need You is as raw, incoherent and affecting an utterance of despair as you are ever likely to hear.

Beck - Wow

This video for Beck’s first new single since 2014’s Grammy winning Morning Phase album features performances by his kids Cosimo and Tuesday Hansen. And if those sound like ridiculous names, consider the religion in which they’re being raised.

Lady Gaga - Perfect Illusion

With cracking Bonnie Tyler- esque vocals, shredding rock guitars courtesy of QotSA’s Josh Homme, disco-inspired production by Mark Ronson and a pointless key change straight out of every song Westlife ever recorded, Lady Gaga’s latest tune certainly hits the ground running. The lead single from her as yet untitled fifth studio album, it was reportedly inspired by the dating app Tinder. But five years past Gaga’s commercial peak, it remains to be seen whether the music-buying masses will still swipe right.

Brigid Mae Power - I Left Myself For a While

Just months after the release of her eponymous debut album, Galway’s Brigid Mae Power releases this ethereal new standalone single. She plays the Sirius Arts Centre in Cobh tomorrow night, before embarking upon a six-date Japanese tour. At this point, it simply falls upon me to say ‘Swit swoo’.