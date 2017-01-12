Songs of the week: Migos, Kaytranda ft. Alicia Keys, Ed Sheeran and Ray BLK

MIGOS ft. LIL UZI VERT

Bad and Boujee ★★★★

Atlantic

Meryl Streep may have blown her shot at an invitation to Trump’s inauguration, but happily not every recipient of an onstage shout out at the Golden Globes last Sunday took it quite as badly. Accepting the award for Best TV Show Comedy or Musical, Atlanta creator Donald Glover hailed this track by three former guest stars on his show as “the best song ever”. Pressed to elaborate backstage, he even called the Georgia natives “the Beatles of this generation”. The single in question immediately shot to the top of the Billboard Hot 100 and Migos were quick to convey their thanks to Glover on social media. The rappers’ second album Culture drops later this month.

KAYTRANDA ft. ALICIA KEYS

Sweet F-in Love ★★★★

XL Recordings

Sweet F-in Love is a remix of Kaytranda’s 2013 instrumental Hot Jazzybelle, with a seductive vocal by Alicia Keys laid over the top. And it’s seriously f-in catchy.

ED SHEERAN

Castle On The Hill ★★

Asylum

“Me and my friends haven’t thrown up in so long,” Ed Sheeran laments on this comeback single, an affectionate ode to his Suffolk home and the school friends he grew up with. Well Ed, here’s a crazy suggestion: have you tried playing them this song? Castle On The Hill is so nauseatingly sentimental, so cynically dewy-eyed, saccharine and calculatedly radio-friendly, I really think it might do the trick. I mean, better out than in, and all that…

RAY BLK ft. STORMZY

My Hood ★★★

Like Ed Sheeran’s Castle On The Hill, this single by 23-year-old BBC Sound of 2017 winner Rita Ekwere is all about the place where the singer grew up. However, with gangsters lurking, pregnant teens and idiots riding mopeds at 2am in the morning, My Hood sounds less like a jingle for the local tourist board and more like an actual real-life neighbourhood.