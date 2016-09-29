Songs of the week: Metallica, Cherry Glazerr, The Weeknd and NoLove

Metallica - Moth Into Flame

★ ★

If you didn’t know this was Metallica’s first new video in eight years, the fact that shredder-in-chief Kirk Hammett’s hair and beard now basically comprise a Santa Claus costume might just have given the game away. Happily, time has not diminished the metal legends’ capacity to churn out monster riffs. Nor has it impeded their ability to compose lyrics that read like they were first stencilled onto the back page of a 13-year-old’s schoolboy’s homework journal. Moth Into Flame is taken from the band’s forthcoming Hardwired… To Self-Destruct album. Another track on that record is titled ManUnkind. Chew on that lot, edgelords!

Cherry Glazerr - Told You I’d Be With The Guys

★ ★ ★

Typical afternoon. You’re at home, jamming out with your jaded, hipster buddies when the building is invaded by a bunch of (what look like) malevolent male extras from the movie Foxcatcher. That’s the premise of this new video by Los Angeles-based rockers Cherry Glazerr. Lead singer Clementine Creevy has the punk attitude and firepower of a young Kathleen Hanna. She’s also a model slash actress in her spare time. So, you know, she’s probably unbearable.

The Weeknd ft. Daft Punk - Starboy

★ ★ ★

On the title track from his forthcoming third album, 26-year-old Abel Tefye ruminates on the pressures of money, fame and girls doing lines off of his expensive antique furniture. (Having earned a reported $55m in 2015, you’d hardly expect his problems to be relatable.) Daft Punk handle production here. Starboy is set for release on November 25th.

NoLove - Dreaming For Days

★ ★ ★

The debut single from London-based Irish musician and producer Cathal McKeon is a slab of starry-eyed synth pop. There’s an EP in the works, apparently, but no word yet on a release date.