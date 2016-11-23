Songs of the week - including a 35-year-old new one from Prince

PRINCE

Moonbeam Levels ★★★★

Warner

The first unreleased material to emerge from Prince’s vaults since the singer’s death in April, is this funky piano ballad, originally recorded in 1982, and showcased here in the least funky manner imaginable: by herding a group of middle-aged super fans into a cramped studio space and awkwardly filming them listen to it for the first time. Moonbeam Levels was apparently culled from sessions for the singer’s 1999. Certainly, its lyrics (about partying in the face of oblivion) fit that album’s dominant themes. It appears on the new Prince 4Life reviewed left.

GREEN DAY

Bang Bang (Live at the American Music Awards) ★★★

At the AMAs in Los Angeles last weekend, Green Day punctuated their performance of this singlefrom their recent Revolution Radio album with chants of “No Trump! No KKK! No fascist USA!” Twelve years after the band’s American Idiot album scuppered George W Bush’s re-election hopes and ended the war in Iraq, The Donald must only be quaking in his boots.

ALEXANDRA SAVOIR

Mystery Girl★★★★

Colombia

Portland native Alexandra Savoir plays a lover scorned on this slightly creepy tale of jealousy and obsession. The track, co-written with Alex Turner and produced by Arctic Monkeys regular James Ford, is the third single from her album Belladonna of Sadness, due for release next April.

KEHLANI

Distraction★★★

Atlantic

“I need you to not wanna be mine…” This new single from former America’s Got Talent finalist Kehlani Parrish is a Frank Ocean-esque R&B track about a passing fling the singer indulges in but cannot seriously commit to. Which may explain why the accompanying video contains not just steamy NSFW scenes, but also some very obvious product placements for Beats headphones and weed. That’s some top-notch multitasking right there.