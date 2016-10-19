Songs of the Week: I Have a Tribe, Little Mix, Bantum and The Lemon Twigs

I HAVE A TRIBE

Cuckoo ★★★★

Gronland Records

Dubliner Patrick O’Laoghaire says this track from his Beneath a Yellow Moon album was written after listening to Bruce Springsteen’s Nebraska album. But don’t expect car wrecks, serial killers or morally compromised state troopers in his lyrics. The Berlin-based songwriter looks a little like Will Oldham, sounds a lot like Antony Hegarty and one suspects his most passionately held convictions probably all centre around artisanal cheese. Yet when he hits his stride here, I just dare you not to swoon.

LITTLE MIX

Shout Out to My Ex ★★

Syco

Girl group Little Mix premiered the lead single from their Glory Days album on X Factor last week. Band-member Perrie Edwards used the opportunity to take a swipe at former fiancé Zayn Malik, whom she claims in the lyrics to have had to fake orgasms with. Using a public platform like that to settle old scores with an ex-partner actually gives me a bright idea… Hey Lorraine, I know you read this column. How did you end up with half my books and I end up with one Snow Patrol CD I’ve literally never seen before in my life? That wasn’t the deal, Lorraine! That wasn’t part of the deal!

BANTUM ft. RUSANGANO FAMILY & SENITA

Feel Your Rhythm ★★★

Ensemble Records

Producer Ruairi Lynch teams up with ex-Republic of Loose man CC Brez amongst others on this track from the Corkman’s second album Move. He plays Cork, Dublin and Limerick in December.

THE LEMON TWIGS

As Long As We’re Together★★★

4AD

The Lemon Twigs are two teenage brothers from Long Island who look like David Bowie and sound like Todd Rundgren. The ‘Classic Pop of Yesteryear’ allusions don’t end there. I’m pretty sure this promo was filmed on the same set whee The Spice Girls shot the Say You’ll Be There video. The song doesn’t quite live to their haircuts. But not much would.