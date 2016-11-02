Songs of the Week: Bruno Mars, Charli XCX, Piko-Taro and Kevin Morby

Bruno Mars proves what a world-class mimic he is; while Charlie XCX wonders what to do after the after-party

Updated: 13 minutes ago
Eoin Butler

Stop! Wait a minute... Is that... Yes it is Bruno Mars

Stop! Wait a minute... Is that... Yes it is Bruno Mars

 

BRUNO MARS
24K Magic ★★
Atlantic
If you caught Ariana Grande on SNL this year, you’ll know the singer is a top-notch vocal impressionist. Britney, Whitney, Rihanna or Celine? Grande can nail ‘em all. Bruno Mars is also a world-class mimic. But it’s not something he mines for laughs on comedy shows. It’s his entire act. Think about it. What was Locked Out of Heaven, if not a blatant Sting and The Police impersonation? And for all it’s swagger, was Uptown Funk really anything but a generic 1980s funk pastiche? Hearing this latest retro effort on the radio this week, it wasn’t until Twitter hashtags were referenced in the second verse that I realised it wasn’t some old Grandmaster Flash deep cut. As imitation, that’s fine. But it’s no substitute for originality.

CHARLI XCX ft. LIL YACHTY
After The Afterparty★★★
Asylum Records
On which Charli XCX and Lil Yachty ponder the age old question: where to go after the afterparty? Actually, R Kelly settled this years ago. (The hotel lobby, duh.) Also, what attributes does Lil Yachty really have in common with a yacht? (Bunks? Grab rails? Adequate seating?) Nothing here quite adds up.

PIKO-TARO
PPAP Pen Pineapple Apple Pen
This track by Japanese comic Kosaka Daimaou recently became the shortest ever to make the Billboard Hot 100, thanks to a Twitter endorsement from Justin Bieber. Honestly, it’s so misconceived in every sense, the Iraq War seems like a good idea by comparison.

KEVIN MORBY
Beautiful Strangers ★★★★
Dead Oceans
As a keen student of Sixties-era male songwriters, ex-Woods bassist Kevin Morby will be aware that “white guy ruminates on various topics for several minutes while gospel choir harmonises quietly behind him” is a cliche as old as Dylan’s Brownsville Girl, Cohen’s Tower of Song and Lou Reed’s Coney Island Baby. However, gun violence is his subject and it’s quite a touching song. So we’ll let that one slide.

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
GO BACK
Error Image
The account details entered are not currently associated with an Irish Times subscription. Please subscribe to sign in to comment.
Comment Sign In

Forgot password?
The Irish Times Logo
Thank you
You should receive instructions for resetting your password. When you have reset your password, you can Sign In.
The Irish Times Logo
Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.
Screen Name Selection

Hello

Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
Forgot Password
Please enter your email address so we can send you a link to reset your password.

Sign In

Your Comments
We reserve the right to remove any content at any time from this Community, including without limitation if it violates the Community Standards. We ask that you report content that you in good faith believe violates the above rules by clicking the Flag link next to the offending comment or by filling out this form. New comments are only accepted for 3 days from the date of publication.