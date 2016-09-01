Songs of the week: Beyoncé, Frank Ocean, Hazel English and Chromatics

Beyoncé - Pray You Catch Me / Hold Up / Sorry / Don’t Hurt Yourself / Formation (Live at the VMAs)

★ ★ ★ ★

In most relationships, “What are you going to say at my funeral, now that you’ve killed me?” would be a vaguely pathetic, certainly melodramatic accusation for a wronged lover to hurl at their partner behind closed doors after a few glasses of wine. Not for Beyoncé. She set it to music, added lights and choreography, and had all of her industry peers gather together last weekend, where she basically read her husband the riot act for 15 minutes on live TV to rapturous applause and universal critical acclaim. Maybe Lemonade isn’t the only thing best served cold.

Frank Ocean ft. Andre 3000 - Solo (Reprise)

★ ★ ★ ★

Two weeks on, there’s still eating and drinking to be had in Frank Ocean’s Blonde album. For example, this 90-second rap from Andre 3000 on which Ocean fails to feature at all. The Outkast man is one of hip-hop’s all-time greats, but he’s never worked alone before. So he’s essentially making his solo debut here on someone else’s record. Stranger still, Andre claims to be disillusioned after discovering that lots of rappers secretly employ ghost writers. Let’s just hope he’s not a fan of Santa Claus or professional wrestling.

Hazel English - I’m Fine

★ ★ ★

I’m Fine is the second video released from Hazel English’s forthcoming Never Going Home EP. It’s not a barrel of laughs, but there’s a strange alchemy in her blend of jangly guitars, melancholy synths and ransom-note typography that may just captivate you.

Chromatics - Dear Tommy

★ ★ ★ ★

Two years after it was announced, the title track from Chromatics’ fifth studio album sees the light of day. Clearly, much of that time was spent listening to The Cure’s Disintegration album on repeat. Doomed love, blood-splattered walls… What’s not to love?