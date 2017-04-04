Slane 2017: Guns N’ Roses reveal full line-up for concert

Guns N’ Roses have announced the full line-up for their sold-out return to Slane Castle on May 27th as part of the Not In This Lifetime Tour.

Royal Blood, Mark Lanegan and Otherkin have been added to line-up for the American rock group’s concert in May.

Some 80,000 tickets sold out within one day last December for Guns N’ Roses’ return to Slane Castle, a quarter of a century after their first performance in the Co Meath estate in May 1992.

Slane Castle owner Lord Henry Mountcharles said on Tuesday he was delighted with the line-up for May 27th.

“Royal Blood is a really exciting act and I am thrilled they are on the bill,” he said following the line-up announcement. “The local connection with Otherkin is special.”

Brighton-based drum and bass duo Royal Blood released their self-titled debut album in 2014, which went to Number One in Ireland. Otherkin are a grunge-pop band from Dublin, fronted by Slane local Luke Reilly. Their debut album is due out later this year.

While general admission tickets for the May gig have sold out, a limited number of VIP castle compound tickets are still available.

Following an extended hiatus due to personal differences between singer Axl Rose and guitarist Slash, the band’s original line-up returned to play a series of stadium concerts throughout 2016 for the first time since 1993.

Guns N’ Roses sold more than two million tickets for the first part of its Not In This Lifetime tour which took in North and South America over the course of 2016, grossing an estimated $200 million (€190 million) in the process.

The Slane gig will kick off the tour’s European leg which will take in London, Paris, Madrid and 15 other cities before returning to North America for another series of concerts in late 2017.