Six of the best: Albums to stream or download this weekend

FOXYGEN

Hang ★★★★

Jagjaguwar

To Jonathan Rado and Sam France, standing still in a creative sense is anathema, a motto never more blatantly obvious than on their fifth album. It is a hugely entertaining and undeniably cohesive collection of eccentric songs – a feat more difficult to pull off than you might imagine. Review/Listen

JULIE BYRNE

Not Even Happiness ★★★★

Basin Rock

The best artists can do great things with the barest and simplest of touches. American singer-songwriter Julie Byrne’s second album is one where the hush and the lull are as much a part of the melodic fabric of her songs as anything she’s added on top. A special album from a very special talent. Review/Listen

PIANO MAGIC

Closure ★★★★

Second Language

Their 12th and final album is a fine blend of familiar post-rock, a bountiful brand of electronica and agile string arrangements (by noted cellist Audrey Reilly). Songs such as Landline, Living for other People and the title track highlight a cult band that will be sorely missed. Review/Listen

COUNT VASELINE

Cascade ★★★★

First Born Recordings

Cascade is the music equivalent of a blunt instrument to the face: 10 short tracks, 10 compressed titles, everything done and dusted in less than 30 minutes. It flaunts its high-end DIY work ethic, as much brusque punk as calm soul, along with a few other left-of-centre points in-between. Review/Video

AURELIO

Darandi ★★★★

Real World

Upbeat and engaging, like the man himself, and backed by Guayo Cedeño’s vibrato-rich electric guitar, this album should bring more attention to an undervalued stream of Afro-Latin music. Review/Listen

ANDREAS SCHAERER

The Big Wig ★★★★

ACT

To call Andreas Schaerer a singer is an understatement. The Swiss vocalist and bandleader is a musical magician, a vocal conjuror happy to deploy any sound his mouth can make, from steam punk lyrics to mimics of other instruments to a repertoire of clicks, shrieks and whistles. The fact that he is also writing and orchestrating all the material is just showing off, but with Schaerer, that’s kind of the point. Review/Listen