Shitney - Earth Core album review: Delightfully lo-fi Danish

Album:

Earth Core Artist:

Shitney Label:

ILK Genre:

Jazz

Springing from the experimental end of the hip Copenhagen scene – specifically from fearless artist-run indie label ILK – the delightfully named Shitney are, by their own admission, three women on the fringe of musical normality.

Estonian Maria Faust (saxophone) and Dane Katrine Amsler (keyboards) and Swede Qarin Wikström (voice) may each specify a primary instrument, but the real action here is what happens next. Programming, processing, effects, samples, and loops are all deployed to create bizarre, often humorous and frequently unsettling soundscapes that veer between raucous dance grooves and abstract, synthesizer improv.

For all the technology, the results are resolutely lo-fi, like the background music for some vintage videogame that you suddenly notice is better than the game itself. ilkmusic.com