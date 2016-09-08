Sabbagh/Jermyn/Miller - Lean review: Fresh, fearless music
Album:
Lean
Artist:
Sabbagh/Jermyn/Miller
Label:
Self-Released
Genre:
Jazz
Composition and improvisation are equally weighted with the Brooklyn-based Lean trio, but the line between the two on their excellent debut album is rarely obvious and entirely irrelevant.
All three – French saxophonist Jerome Sabbagh, Irish bassist Simon Jermyn and US drummer Allison Miller – contribute tunes that are loose and fresh enough to pass for improv, which in turn suggest structures for a lively three-cornered conversation that sounds through-composed, such is the empathetic connection between musicians.
Sabbagh’s horn spins mournful melodies, while Jermyn’s hybrid bass- meets-guitar and Miller’s subtle grooves move beyond traditional rhythm section roles towards more open, less obvious forms.
Fresh, fearless music from three fast-rising members of the fecund Brooklyn scene.