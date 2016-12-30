Run-DMC file $50m law suit against Amazon and Walmart

Rap group Run-DMC has filed a $50 million (€47.4 million) lawsuit in New York accusing Amazon, Walmart and other retailers of selling products that traded on the group’s name without permission.

A founder of the group, Darryl “DMC” McDaniels, was listed as the plaintiff in the lawsuit, which was filed in the Southern District of New York.

He claims the stores, which also include US retailer Jet, did not have the right to sell products including T-shirts, wallets and hats bearing the Run-DMC logo. McDaniels, who owns a firm named Run-DMC Brand, said that these products violated federal trademark laws.

The lawsuit alleged that the retailers have improperly profited, diluted and harmed the Run-DMC brand, which it said has generated more than $100 million US in revenue since its inception in the 1980s.

McDaniels founded Run-DMC in 1981 along with fellow rapper Joseph “Run” Simmons and DJ Jam Master Jay, who was shot dead in 2002. Their hits include King of Rock, It’s Tricky and the pioneering Aerosmith cover Walk This Way

In 2009, the group was inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame, becoming only the second rap act to be awarded that honour. – (PA, Guardian Service)