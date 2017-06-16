Robbie Williams at the Aviva: everything you need to know

To the general public, it would appear Robbie Williams’ star has faded, but the former Take That member still has masses of devout fans who lap up every ticket to his shows and push his albums to the number one spot.

It’s almost 20 years since the release of his debut solo album Life Thru a Lens, and his sold out show in the Aviva Stadium this Saturday is set to display a back catalogue, from Let Me Entertain You to his most recent offering The Heavy Entertainment Show, with a few localised covers thrown into the mix. He recently covered The Proclaimers’ I’m Gonna Be (500 Miles) at an Edinburgh show so it will be interesting what he sings for his Irish fans.

Although his recent emotional appearance at the One Love Manchester on June 4th, the benefit concert organised by Ariana Grande, had many of the younger and international fans mouthing ‘who?’, his 1998 hit Strong became one of the highlights of the night, with the lyrics changing to “Manchester you’re strong, you’re strong”.

Williams has a special place in the hearts of his Irish fans, many of whom remember his appearances at Slane Castle in 1999, so Saturday’s show will be a nostalgic sing-song.

Are tickets still available?

No. It’s as sold out as sold out can be.

What time does everything kick off?

Gates open at 6pm, and the support slot will be filled by the amazing Erasure (you’ll know more songs than you think) at 7pm. Robbie is due onstage at 8.45pm.

How do I get there?

There are no parking facilities at the Aviva Stadium, and organisers are suggesting two hours’ travel time. Limited accessible parking is available in the stadium’s car park, and access will only be permitted to this with a valid car pass. Email access@mcd.ie for further information.

The closest Dart stop to the Aviva is Lansdowne Road. The line runs under the West stand of the stadium and stops at Lansdowne Road Station itself and from the city centre, gig goers can take the Dart southbound from Pearse Station on Westland Row, Tara or Connolly Stations.

Dublin bus routes 4, 7, and 8 serve Ballsbridge from the city centre and they leave from O’Connell Street and O’Connell Bridge.

The Aviva Stadium is approximately a 40-minute walk from St Stephen’s Green and with the nice weather we’re promised for tomorrow, you could do a lot worse than a nice stroll to see Robbie Williams.

Who goes where?

Blue ticket entry (West Stand upper levels) enter via Podium Entrance off Shelbourne Road

Orange ticket entry (West Stand lower tier) enter via Lansdowne Lane

Green ticket entry (South Stand and pitch standing) enter via Lansdowne Road

Purple ticket entry (East Stand all levels) enter via Tritonville Road Red ticket entry (Pit) enter via Bath Avenue.

What’s the weather forecast?

The temperature is set to hit a whopping 26 degrees with barely a cloud in the sky.

What about security?

There will be no cloakroom or storage facilities in the arena. There will also be an increase in security on site, and organisers suggest that you allow sufficient time to get through security checks before you enter the venue.

As outlined on MCD’s website, big backpacks and handbags are not permitted but those measuring 4.5in/11.4cm x 6.5in/16.51cm or smaller will be allowed.

Further searches of clothing, bags and other items will be determined by discretion of security upon entry and exit.

What will he play?

Here’s the Robbie Williams set list from Murrayfield Stadium, Edinburgh, on June 9th.

The Heavy Entertainment Show

Let Me Entertain You

Monsoon

Party Like a Russian

The Flood (Take That song)

Freedom 90

Love My Life

Livin’ on a Prayer / Rehab / She’s the One

Somethin’ Stupid

Come Undone

Rudebox

Kids

Sweet Caroline (Neil Diamond cover)

Motherfucker (with The Beatles’ Hey Jude)

Feel

Rock DJ

Encore: