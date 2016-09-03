RepealThe8th sweaters new fashion staple at Electric Picnic

Every festival has its key fashion piece, but put away the Native American headdress, morph suit and flower crown, this year REPEAL sweaters are dotting the site from stages to punters.

In Mindfield, Sharon Horgan, Andy Lee and Aisling Bea wore theirs on stage.

It seems that everyone else who owns one brought theirs to Stradbally, meanwhile at Other Voices, their heart-shaped stage design this year also included mirrored Repeal The 8th designs.

Maser’s Project Arts Theatre mural, made into t-shirts by the Hunreal Issues are also definitely popular Picnic threads.