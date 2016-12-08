Raf Rundell - The Adventures of Selfie Boy Pt 1 album review: The Bear’s necessities

Album:

The Adventures of Selfie Boy Part 1 Artist:

Raf Rundell Label:

1965 Records Genre:

Electronic

Raf Rundell is best known as one half of The 2 Bears, the electronic side project that he shares with Joe Goddard of Hot Chip, and it is easy to see how his solo endeavour could be described as an offshoot. His debut mini-album utilises the same groove-heavy dynamics on Right Time, the clubby jitter of closing track Llama Farmer and the spaced-out Röysopp-style Cosmos Boss.

Others hint at a desire to break away from electronica, such as the rambunctious indie-rock of Carried Away and the glorious, rumbling plod of Shoppin’ for a Shaman, the latter sounding like something Gruff Rhys would conjure up in a fug of smoke.

It's a taster that both piques interest for further adventures and ploughs a path to the dancefloor.