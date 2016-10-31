Radiohead announce Dublin concert for June 2017

Radiohead have announced their return to Ireland with a date at 3Arena, Dublin on June 20th, 2017. Tickets go on sale at 9am on Friday, November 4th.

Earlier this month, the band confirmed they will headline next year’s Glastonbury festival, topping the bill on the Pyramid Stage on Friday, June 23rd. The date coincides with the 20th anniversary of the release of their ground-breaking OK Computer album.

The band’s ninth studio album, A Moon Shaped Pool – their first in five years – was released last May to critical acclaim. It was described in The Irish Times as a “thrilling ride of prodigious musical ability”.

Ticket for the Dublin concert cost €61.45 through Ticketmaster.

Tour dates announced so far

June 2017

Wed 7th Spektrum, Oslo

Fri 9th Ericsson Globe, Stockholm

Sun 11th NorthSide Festival, Aarhus, Denmark

Wed 14th Visarno Arena, Parco delle Cascine, Florence

Fri 16th I-Days 2017 Milano, Parco di Monza, Milan

Sun 18th Best Kept Secret Festival, Hilvarenbeek, Netherlands

Tue 20th 3Arena, Dublin

Fri 23rd Glastonbury Festival

Wed 28th Open’er Festival, Gdynia, Poland

Fri 30th Rock Werchter, Werchter, Belgium

July 2017

Sun 2nd Main Square Festival, Arras, France,

Tue 4th Manchester Arena,

Wed 5th Manchester Arena