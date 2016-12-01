Public Service Broadcasting - Live at Brixton album review: Sample sound effects

Album:

Live at Brixton Artist:

Public Service Broadcasting Label:

Test Card Recordings Genre:

Alternative

Their recorded output is one thing, but if you’re wondering how on earth an instrumental band who base their sound on vocal and interview samples can make a live show work, wonder no more. This gig, recorded last November at London’s Brixton Academy, takes in the mysterious duo’s studio albums (The Race for Space and Inform-Educate-Entertain) and trusses them up for a mostly thrilling gig.

The show incorporates brass, post-punk, synthpop, proggy rock numbers, a JFK speech and, on Valentina, what sounds like a psychedelic Enya song courtesy of guests The Smoke Faeries, There’s a lot going on, which means that attention might wander under such a cacophony of sounds and samples.

Allowing your mind to drift in the face of such controlled bedlam is probably the best approach. publicservicebroadcasting.net