Pop Corner: You’re going to need to give Lorde’s new song three listens

TRACK OF THE WEEK

Lorde - Green Light

You’re going to need to give this three listens. On the first listen, you’ll catch a glimmer of the chorus, but be put off by the song’s structure. On the next, you’ll be totally sucked in, and stick the track on repeat. On the third listen, you’ll marvel at the nuance in the lyrics – “I’ll take my things but I can’t let go (that green light, I want it)”. Does she want the green light to leave, or to fold back into her lover’s arms again?

Hero of the week is Demi Lovato, who continues to be an advocate for better mental health. In a press conference for her new documentary Beyond Silence she explained to Variety: “”It’s important that we get that message out there because mental health is so important – it’s just important as physical health. I hope that this film will show people that there is nothing wrong with having a mental health condition, if you do have one, you are able to live well and thrive with a mental health condition, if you are able to speak up and be vocal about the things you are going through.”

Meanwhile, Stormzy told digital radio station LBC not to make fatuous connections between grime and knife crime. He explained: “That is such a farfetched statement. For someone to say that grime music is the reason for the country”s knife-crime epidemic – that is wild! How do you even get there?” He went on: “Our truth and where we come from is so different, I don’t even expect the world to get it.”

Zero of the week is Ed Sheeran’s record label, which tried to quash Galway Girl. Ed told the Guardian: “They were really, really against Galway Girl, because apparently folk music isn’t cool. But there’s 400m people in the world that say they’re Irish, even if they’re not Irish. You meet them in America all the time: ‘I’m a quarter Irish and I’m from Donegal.’ And those type of people are going to fucking love it.”