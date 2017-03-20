Pop Corner: Tove Lo and Selena Gomez bring the positive to their fans

TRACK OF THE WEEK

Zara Larsson and Clean Bandit - Symphony

As loyal readers will know, we at Pop Corner love a song about a song. Which Symphony is! Zara sings “your song is on repeat/and I’m dancing to your heartbeat”, referencing both her boo and the track on the radio. Of course, it’s a banger and there’s a nifty arpeggiated bit before the chorus, which is sure to fox those who attempt it at karaoke.



Hero of the week is Tove Lo, who told Metro that she wants to empower her fans to own their mistakes. “Usually the question is: ‘don’t you feel you should be setting an example for young girls?’ Singing bluntly about sex, drugs and everything... a lot of my fans come up to me and say, ‘you make me feel better about me just as me’. “I feel girls can be so hard on themselves and each other. It’s a mantra for me, telling fans, ‘you’re not a bad person because you made a mistake or you don’t want to follow the rules’.”

Meanwhile, Selena Gomez opened up about her mental health to Vogue: “I wish more people would talk about therapy. We girls, we’re taught to be almost too resilient, to be strong and sexy and cool and laid back, the girl who’s down. We also need to feel allowed to fall apart.”

Zero of the week are fake feuds, according to Jesy Little Mix. She wrote on instagram: “Was gonna leave it because people love to write shit all the time and it’s just something we have to get used to, but it’s gone too far now and it’s really starting to get on my boobs. There never has been and never will be a feud between my Perrie winkle and me! I didn’t like the one poxy picture of myself so I asked Pez to crop me out, and like a good friend she did, and for some strange reason there has now been a story created that me and my Pez hate each other.”