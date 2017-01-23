Pop Corner: Tinie Tempah and Tinashe get vibey as heck on Text From Your Ex

TRACK OF THE WEEK

Tinie Tempah and Tinashe - Text From Your Ex

This stellar combo has a 1990s throwback sound – a flirty side-eye of a duet, channeling Jazzy Jeff and the Fresh Prince. Tinashe croons “I got a text from your ex, boy/ she said to look through your texts, boy”, while Tinie lays down the reasons why a break-up is on the cards. It’s vibey as heck, and though it’s not quite a dancefloor anthem, but given the right remix it certainly could be.

Hero of the week is Louis One Direction. He revealed to Sirius XM that he’s back on speaking terms with Zayn. “I think a lot of us have spoken recently, me and Zayn have spoken recently, we’ve gotten to a point now where you can just really be happy for each other. Things have happened in the past, of course. And his first song was an absolute smash, and that’s a great song, so yeah it’s nice.”

Meanwhile, Alicia Keys spoke out at the women’s march in Washington. She exclaimed: “We will not allow our bodies to be owned and controlled by men in government, or men anywhere.” She went on: “We value education, healthcare and quality. We will continue to rise until our voices are heard, until our planet’s safety is not deferred, until our bombs stop dropping in other lands, until our dollar is the same dollar as a man’s.”

Zero of the week is writer’s block, according to Ed Sheeran. He told BuzzFeed: “I have writer’s block all the time. I think to be a good writer you have to know when not to push it. So when I have writer’s block, I just enjoy the fact that I have writer’s block and I’ll just not write and just chill out.” He went on: “So at the moment, now that the album’s finished, I’m staying well away from the studio. I’m just like, havin’ a bit of time. Because then, when you go back, you’ve just got an influx of ideas that you didn’t know were there.”

