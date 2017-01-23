Pop Corner: Tinie Tempah and Tinashe get vibey as heck on Text From Your Ex

Elswhere, the world rejoices - Louis One Direction is back on speaking terms with Zayn

Ailbhe Malone

“I got a text from your ex, boy”: Tinashe

“I got a text from your ex, boy”: Tinashe

 

TRACK OF THE WEEK
Tinie Tempah and Tinashe - Text From Your Ex
This stellar combo has a 1990s throwback sound – a flirty side-eye of a duet, channeling Jazzy Jeff and the Fresh Prince. Tinashe croons “I got a text from your ex, boy/ she said to look through your texts, boy”, while Tinie lays down the reasons why a break-up is on the cards. It’s vibey as heck, and though it’s not quite a dancefloor anthem, but given the right remix it certainly could be.

Hero of the week is Louis One Direction. He revealed to Sirius XM that he’s back on speaking terms with Zayn. “I think a lot of us have spoken recently, me and Zayn have spoken recently, we’ve gotten to a point now where you can just really be happy for each other. Things have happened in the past, of course. And his first song was an absolute smash, and that’s a great song, so yeah it’s nice.”

Meanwhile, Alicia Keys spoke out at the women’s march in Washington. She exclaimed: “We will not allow our bodies to be owned and controlled by men in government, or men anywhere.” She went on: “We value education, healthcare and quality. We will continue to rise until our voices are heard, until our planet’s safety is not deferred, until our bombs stop dropping in other lands, until our dollar is the same dollar as a man’s.”

Zero of the week is writer’s block, according to Ed Sheeran. He told BuzzFeed: “I have writer’s block all the time. I think to be a good writer you have to know when not to push it. So when I have writer’s block, I just enjoy the fact that I have writer’s block and I’ll just not write and just chill out.” He went on: “So at the moment, now that the album’s finished, I’m staying well away from the studio. I’m just like, havin’ a bit of time. Because then, when you go back, you’ve just got an influx of ideas that you didn’t know were there.”

NOW CLICK HERE for a 1000-track playlist of Daft Punk’s influences

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
GO BACK
Error Image
The account details entered are not currently associated with an Irish Times subscription. Please subscribe to sign in to comment.
Comment Sign In

Forgot password?
The Irish Times Logo
Thank you
You should receive instructions for resetting your password. When you have reset your password, you can Sign In.
The Irish Times Logo
Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.
Screen Name Selection

Hello

Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
Forgot Password
Please enter your email address so we can send you a link to reset your password.

Sign In

Your Comments
We reserve the right to remove any content at any time from this Community, including without limitation if it violates the Community Standards. We ask that you report content that you in good faith believe violates the above rules by clicking the Flag link next to the offending comment or by filling out this form. New comments are only accepted for 3 days from the date of publication.