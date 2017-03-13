Pop Corner: The moment everyone’s been waiting for - yes, Steps are back

TRACK OF THE WEEK

Steps - Scared of the Dark

Admit it, you were holding your breath. Would Steps attempt a cringe zeitgeist cash-in, adding tropical house beats to Lisa Scott-Lee’s warblings ? Fear not. This track is so camp and wonderful. There’s a bit referencing the dancefloor! There’s cascading strings! There is a prime dance-break moment! It’s an instant classic, and we didn’t know we’d missed Steps so much until now.



Hero of the week is Lorde, who opened up to Zane Lowe about teh story behind new single Green Light. “It was my first major heartbreak. And the song is really about those moments kind of immediately after your life changes and about all the silly little things that you gravitate towards. I say, “She thinks you love the beach, you’re such a liar”. What the fu*k, she thinks you like the beach?! You don’t like the beach! It’s those little stupid things. It sounds so happy and then the lyrics are so intense obviously. And I realised I was like, “How come this thing is coming out so joyous sounding?” And I realised this is that drunk girl at the party dancing around crying about her ex boyfriend who everyone thinks is a mess. That’s her tonight and tomorrow she starts to rebuild. And that’s the song for me.”

Meanwhile, Ed Sheeran is going to be on Game of Thrones at last. At a SXSW panel last weekend, the team confirmed it: “For years, we tried to get Ed Sheeran on the show to surprise Maisie (Arya). And this year we finally did it.”

Zero of the week is swordplay. Remember that story about Princess Beatrice cutting Ed Sheeran’s face with a sword? Well, it’s all lies, says James Blunt. He told Shortlist: “Ed was drunk, messing around, and he cut himself. We made a fancy story up; people fell for it. It was very embarrassing. Apart from the actual scar. It’s bizarre that people fell for it. I blame him.”

