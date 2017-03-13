Pop Corner: The moment everyone’s been waiting for - yes, Steps are back

Elsewhere, Ed Sheeran is going to be on Game of Thrones (and he was never scarred by Princess Beatrice)

Ailbhe Malone

Tragedy? Steps return

Tragedy? Steps return

 

TRACK OF THE WEEK
Steps - Scared of the Dark
Admit it, you were holding your breath. Would Steps attempt a cringe zeitgeist cash-in, adding tropical house beats to Lisa Scott-Lee’s warblings ? Fear not. This track is so camp and wonderful. There’s a bit referencing the dancefloor! There’s cascading strings! There is a prime dance-break moment! It’s an instant classic, and we didn’t know we’d missed Steps so much until now.


Hero of the week is Lorde, who opened up to Zane Lowe about teh story behind new single Green Light. “It was my first major heartbreak. And the song is really about those moments kind of immediately after your life changes and about all the silly little things that you gravitate towards. I say, “She thinks you love the beach, you’re such a liar”. What the fu*k, she thinks you like the beach?! You don’t like the beach! It’s those little stupid things. It sounds so happy and then the lyrics are so intense obviously. And I realised I was like, “How come this thing is coming out so joyous sounding?” And I realised this is that drunk girl at the party dancing around crying about her ex boyfriend who everyone thinks is a mess. That’s her tonight and tomorrow she starts to rebuild. And that’s the song for me.”

Meanwhile, Ed Sheeran is going to be on Game of Thrones at last. At a SXSW panel last weekend, the team confirmed it: “For years, we tried to get Ed Sheeran on the show to surprise Maisie (Arya). And this year we finally did it.”

Zero of the week is swordplay. Remember that story about Princess Beatrice cutting Ed Sheeran’s face with a sword? Well, it’s all lies, says James Blunt. He told Shortlist: “Ed was drunk, messing around, and he cut himself. We made a fancy story up; people fell for it. It was very embarrassing. Apart from the actual scar. It’s bizarre that people fell for it. I blame him.”

NOW CLICK HERE: To watch two incredible live performances by Lorde on Saturday Night Live

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
GO BACK
Error Image
The account details entered are not currently associated with an Irish Times subscription. Please subscribe to sign in to comment.
Comment Sign In

Forgot password?
The Irish Times Logo
Thank you
You should receive instructions for resetting your password. When you have reset your password, you can Sign In.
The Irish Times Logo
Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.
Screen Name Selection

Hello

Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
Forgot Password
Please enter your email address so we can send you a link to reset your password.

Sign In

Your Comments
We reserve the right to remove any content at any time from this Community, including without limitation if it violates the Community Standards. We ask that you report content that you in good faith believe violates the above rules by clicking the Flag link next to the offending comment or by filling out this form. New comments are only accepted for 3 days from the date of publication.