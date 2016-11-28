Pop Corner: Rationale drops Prodigal Son; Selena Gomez gets unbroken at the AMAs

Track of the week

Rationale - Prodigal Son

As we roll into the festive season, there’s dread lurking beneath the tinsel. Sure, there will be hot whiskeys and cuddles by the fire. But there’s also the homecoming tiffs, and the realisation that everyone around you is slowly getting older. Rationale articulates this so well in Prodigal Son, singing “I’m burning my bridges at the speed of light” before realising that he’s not so different to his dad after all (“I’m just like you”). Despite the subject matter, it’s not a bummer, we promise. His soulful voice is down to earth, like a male Jessie Ware, and the production is lush and rich.

Hero of the week is Selena Gomez. Speaking on stage at the American Music Awards, she explained: “I think it’s safe to say that most of you know a lot of my life whether I liked it or not. And I had to stop. Because I had everything, and I was absolutely broken inside. And I kept it all together enough to where I would never let you down, but I kept it too much together to where I let myself down.” She went on: “”I have to say thank you so much to my fans, because you guys are so damn loyal, and I don’t know what I did to deserve you. But if you are broken, you do not have to stay broken. That’s one thing you should know about me – I care about people. And this is for you.”

In driving and singing news, Little Mix are keen to try out James Corden’s Carpool Karaoke. Jesy Little Mix told Digital Spy: “We have asked him. And he said he’d love to have us on there, so we’re just waiting for him to actually do it.”

Zero of the week is Craig David in his underpants. He told the Guardian about his most embarrassing moment. “In a hotel, when I put a tray outside my room and the door closed behind me. I was locked out in just my boxers. At that precise moment, a crowded lift opened.”