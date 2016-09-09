Pop Corner: Posh’s note to her young self; Bieber a belieber in Ed Sheeran

Track of the week: Good Summer by Kate Nash

Ms Kate Nash is back once more, and she’s ditched the guitars for a 00s throwback sound. But the lyrics are bang up to date as she sings about anxiety and keeping face: “I’ve been a referee of my emotions, and I’ve been siding with the other team all my life”. It’s total good vibes, and even though it’s September we’ll keep this one spinning on the record player.

Hero of the week is Victoria Beckham. Vicks wrote a super- sweet letter to her younger self in Vogue magazine.

“Love at first sight does exist. It will happen to you in the Manchester United players’ lounge – although you will get a little drunk, so exact details are hazy. While the other football players stand at the bar drinking with their mates, you will see David standing aside with his family. (He’s not even in the first team at this stage – you are the famous one.) . . . He’s going to ask for your number. (He still has the London-to-Manchester plane ticket on which you wrote it.)”

Justin Bieber is an Ed Sheeran fan, he told BBC Radio 1. During a live session, Bieber revealed: “Me and Ed aren’t super close, but he’s someone who I consider a friend and I really appreciate his music. I appreciate who he is as a person. He’s an inspiration to a lot of young people – he makes awesome music that people are inspired by and that people laugh to, cry to. And I think it’s important in music to have those people who bring the emotion out of you.”

Zero of the week is The X Factor. In an interview with The Fader, Charli XCX said she auditioned as a judge but didn’t get it. “I was really into the lighting, and how much say I would get over the stage show, and whether I could bring my own stylists in for the artists that I would be mentoring . . . I like the idea of being like a female Simon Cowell.” Bring Charli in for next season, plz.