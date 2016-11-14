Pop Corner: Louisa Johnson is So Good; Lorde is ready to spill her guts

Track of the Week

Louisa Johnson - So Good

This track is the flip side to Alessia Cara’s Here. While Alessia was itching to leave the party, Louisa is just getting started. So Good is the musical equivalent of a midnight whatsapp, proclaiming: ‘I’ll be home in 10 mins, promise xxxxx’. It’s a mid-tempo groove, all about the fun of missing the last train home on a school night. There’s also an acoustic version, which you’d do well to avoid. Everyone knows to leave a party when the guitar comes out.

Lorde has been teasing her new album on Facebook. She wrote : “I want nothing more than to spill my guts RIGHT NOW about the whole thing – I want you to see the album cover, pore over the lyrics (the best I’ve written in my life), touch the merch, experience the live show. I can hardly stop myself from typing out the name. I just need to keep working a while longer to make it as good as it can be. You’ll have to hold on. The big day is not tomorrow, or even next month realistically, but soon.”

Hero of the week is Christine and the Queens. She told NME that she wanted to set a new standard for sexiness in pop music. “I’m going to redefine what it means to be sexy, and it’s going to be creepy as hell. Because I could never do the ‘sexy’ way of being sexy.” She went on, “I’m obsessed with the lusting female figure in pop music: I don’t know why George Michael should be able to sing ‘I Want Your Sex’ and I can’t, because I do. I want their sex as well, you know?”

Zero of the week is collaborating with Coldplay. The first time they asked to work with Beyoncé, she said no, Chris Martin told Graham Norton. “I had a tiny idea for a little song and when I asked her if she wanted to do it, she said no. We then went to her with a more real song with Hymn for the Weekend and she was very sweet and sang it.”