Pop Corner: Lorde takes on Instagram and Britney asks, Justin who?

Chainsmokers have a new collaboration about smoochin’ and snugglin’ with your former boo

Ailbhe Malone

 

Track of the week

Chainsmokers feat. Halsey - Closer
With every track Chainsmokers release, we move one step away from their Selfie past. Previous collab Don’t Let Me Down was a serious bop, and they’ve roped Halsey in for the follow up. Lyrically, it’s about smoochin’ and snugglin’ with your former boo. Halsey’s vocal is coy and shy, batting her eyelashes from the other end of the phoneline.

Hero of the week is Lorde, who hit back at an Instagram commenter who called out her holiday snaps. “Give up on me if you want to! I’m an artist, I write a record when I have enough special stories to tell, and it’s all me, every melody every lyric, not some team who just start the machine up every 18 months like clockwork. the record is written, we’re in the production stages now. I’ve worked like a dog for a year making this thing great for you guys.”

Britney Spears had no idea who Justin Bieber was when they met, she told BBC Radio 1. “I met him. It’s weird. Probably three years ago on Femme Fatale. He walks into my hotel room and he was like a kid! Literally, he looked like he was 13 years old, but he was 16. And I was like ‘Who is this kid in my hotel? Like what is going on?’ . . . Who are these people?’

“And my assistant was like ‘This is Justin Bieber and his mother.’ And I was like ‘Oh my God! I cannot believe this.’ He’s very unassuming. He’s a very nice, kind boy. He’s obviously way older now. He was extremely kind.”

Zero of the week is being alone, according to Shawn “Stitches” Mendes. He told Billboard “People know me but they have no idea. I can’t be best friends with the entire world, I can’t fall in love with every girl, I can’t be a father figure or older-brother figure to every person. But I hate being alone. I just want someone there – to get out of my own head for a minute.”

