Pop Corner: Little Mix’s X-Factor shout out to ex Zayn

TRACK OF THE WEEK

Little Mix - Shout Out To My Ex

We should start by addressing the obvious. A song called Shout Out To My Ex, featuring lead vocals from Perrie Little Mix, who was engaged to Zayn ex-One Direction? The reference isn’t subtle. And though there are lyrics about faking it in bed, this isn’t exactly a diss track. Instead, it’s about rising above the drama and coming out the other side stronger and happier than before. It’s the perfect Little Mix cocktail: sassy, shouty at parts, and perfect for singing along to on the dancefloor with all your best friends.

Hero of the week is Nicki Minaj. She told Marie Claire that she was inspired by her friendship with Beyoncé. “Every time Bey and I do something together, I see how women are inspired, and it has nothing to do with how we look. It has to do with how we are owning who we are and telling other women you should be the boss of your own career and the brains behind your life or your decisions or your art. I just love that feeling.”

Poor old Will Young has given us some more details about why pulled out of Strictly Come Dancing last week. He told London Live that he’s experienced PTSD in the past. “I was just at a loss, I had a number one album, top five single, and I thought ‘Oh, this is not good, this is not going to be easy’, and then just slowly began to unravel...I got PTSD and got depersonalisation and derealisation, which is when your body can’t cope with the flooding of emotions from the past, so it shuts down.”

Zero of the week is acting, according to Iggy Azalea. She told the Daily Telegraph: “There’s no more acting but I actually am doing a lot of executive producing. I’ve got a film coming out next year that I’m producing and I’m also, I’m not going to say what network, but I’ve just signed a first rights deal agreement with a big network in America that I am executive producing. We are doing five shows a year for the network, all scripted.”