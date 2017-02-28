Pop Corner: Lana Del Rey’s in Love; One Direction aren’t back together, but still close

TRACK OF THE WEEK

Lana Del Rey - Love

On first listen, this is almost a parody of a Lana Del Rey track – the first line mentions “vintage music”, and Del Rey’s slightly glazed delivery glosses over the ears. But there are some clever tricks throughout, like the nod to the Beach Boys, and the lush orchestration, and as it builds you realise that the repetitive nature of the song is exactly what it’s like when you have a crush – nothing else matters, only them.



Hero of the week is Jade Little Mix, who thanked her ex-boyfriends for her BRIT award. “Thank you so much. We honestly didn’t think we were gonna get it, we were just sat there chin-wagging. We’d like to thank our label Sony, Syco, Simon (Cowell), our amazing A&R, our management, and us girls, because if it wasn’t for our friendship, we wouldn’t still be going. And lastly cheers to our exes for helping us to do an amazing song, this one’s for you lads.” Leigh-Ann Little Mix then took the mic to shout-out the group’s five-year friendship <333

Skepta has followed up on last week’s news of a collab with the 1975. He told NME: “When it happens, it’s gonna happen because he’s not an artist where he have to set it up. I see him and we’ve been in the studio together so when it happens, it’s just going to come out. Because we’re not in a rush, we might as well bring out the best version of what we’ve done. Soon. That’s my vibe at the moment – I love Matty.”

Zero of the week are people who make up rumours, according to Louis “1D” Tomlinson. He told Rolling Stone that, as far as he’s concerned, One Direction are still on hiatus. “No one knows the answer right now. Everyone’s just enjoying a schedule that’s not as relentless and exploring solo projects.” He went on to say that they’re all still close, “I think that’s what it’s all about. People love to write what they want to write but there’s no bitterness.”

