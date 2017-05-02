Pop Corner: Katy Perry dines out on a bit of innuendo

New track Bon Appetit sees the singer comparing herself to a delicious buffet

Updated: 36 minutes ago
Ailbhe Malone

 

TRACK OF THE WEEK
Katy Perry - Bon Appetit
When it comes to innuendo, this new era of Katy Perry is less winking, and more wryly knowing. Basically Katy’s comparing herself to a delicious buffet – the Michelin kind, though, not one at a hotel with sausage rolls and curling sandwiches. It’s unapologetically sexy in a robotic kind of way – think autotune and hooky minimalism.

Hero of the week is Ryan Tedder from OneRepublic. He’s back on track, he explained in a Facebook post. “I was on the verge of a nervous breakdown, not sleeping, on meds, not happy, anxiety on a crippling level and it was triggered from sheer exhaustion, I looked at a calendar, realized I had been gone 200 days of 2016 and still had 3 more weeks of being gone... I called my manager and said ‘pull the plug’... cancel TV, cancel promo, cancel the single, cancel the album. At the time we had a tour planned for the US in February, straight into Europe and then the rest of the world. We were gonna be gone again, for ages. The thought of it literally sent me into a sweat and made me feel like I was going to have a heart attack. Crippling anxiety. It also made me stop writing songs. I didn’t have the motivation or joy necessary to. That’s over now.”

Meanwhile, Katy Perry meditated on the semiotics of cherries to Tasty (as she cooked a cherry pie), “I think that cherry pie in pop culture has been so many things, it’s been perverted, and it’s been made into something sweet. The cherry in general can go so many different ways – it can be cute, it can be sexy, it can be a euphemism, it can be just a cherry.”

Zero of the week is backlash to 13 Reasons Why, according to Selena Gomez the Netflix show she executive produced. Selena told AP: “We stayed very true to the book . . . what Jay Asher created was a beautifully tragic, complicated yet suspenseful story and I think that’s what we wanted to do. We wanted to do it justice and, yeah, [the backlash is] gonna come no matter what.”

NOW CLICK HERE To listen to a playlist Lorde has made of her favourite tracks

