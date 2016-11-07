Pop Corner: Joe Jonas and DNCE serve up the perfect post-EMAs hangover cure

Track of the week

DNCE - Good Day

You know that feeling, when you wake up after a Big Night Out (or maybe a big night in watching the MTV EMAs on Sunday), the sun hits you eyes as you open the curtain and the hangover descends? As you wince and chug a pint of water, you grin and think to yourself “worth it”. This song is your soundtrack. Over a bouncy bass line, Joe Jonas-DNCE recalls the night before, singing: “I feel my soul has been poisoned”. He then immortalises a party bus soundsystem in song, before committing to rolling over with a Bloody Mary.

Hero of the week is Adele, who opened up to Vanity Fair about her post-natal depression. “I had really bad postpartum depression after I had my son, and it frightened me. I didn’t talk to anyone about it. I was very reluctant... My boyfriend said I should talk to other women who were pregnant, and I said, ‘Fu*k that, I ain’t hanging around with a fu*kin’ bunch of mothers.’ Then, without realising it, I was gravitating towards pregnant women and other women with children, because I found they’re a bit more patient. You’ll be talking to someone, but you’re not really listening, because you’re so fu*kin’ tired.”

Meanwhile, Justin Timberlake is all about family life these days. He told Variety: “I wouldn’t go on tour next week, because I wanna be with my son. I wanna be with my wife. What does touring even look like for me now? It’s such a luxury to be able to make those decisions: to be able to think about how you could do the work you used to do in a different way. As men, we’re always taught at a young age to be a man and have your priorities in order. And you get to a point where you’re like, ‘It’s not about ‘being a man’ – it’s about fulfilment.”

Zero of the week is going on hiatus, according to Jesy Little Mix. She told the Guardian: “We’d stop if it got to a point where people are like, ‘They’re so done, why are they still trying? We don’t want to be too cringe.”

