Pop Corner: Joe Jonas and DNCE serve up the perfect post-EMAs hangover cure

Elsewhere, Justin Timberlake comes to a realisation: “It’s not about being a man – it’s about fulfilment”

Updated: 45 minutes ago
Ailbhe Malone

Jack Lawless, Joe Jonas, Cole Whittle, and JinJoo Lee of funk-popsters DNCE

Jack Lawless, Joe Jonas, Cole Whittle, and JinJoo Lee of funk-popsters DNCE

 

Track of the week
DNCE - Good Day
You know that feeling, when you wake up after a Big Night Out (or maybe a big night in watching the MTV EMAs on Sunday), the sun hits you eyes as you open the curtain and the hangover descends? As you wince and chug a pint of water, you grin and think to yourself “worth it”. This song is your soundtrack. Over a bouncy bass line, Joe Jonas-DNCE recalls the night before, singing: “I feel my soul has been poisoned”. He then immortalises a party bus soundsystem in song, before committing to rolling over with a Bloody Mary.

Hero of the week is Adele, who opened up to Vanity Fair about her post-natal depression. “I had really bad postpartum depression after I had my son, and it frightened me. I didn’t talk to anyone about it. I was very reluctant... My boyfriend said I should talk to other women who were pregnant, and I said, ‘Fu*k that, I ain’t hanging around with a fu*kin’ bunch of mothers.’ Then, without realising it, I was gravitating towards pregnant women and other women with children, because I found they’re a bit more patient. You’ll be talking to someone, but you’re not really listening, because you’re so fu*kin’ tired.”

Meanwhile, Justin Timberlake is all about family life these days. He told Variety: “I wouldn’t go on tour next week, because I wanna be with my son. I wanna be with my wife. What does touring even look like for me now? It’s such a luxury to be able to make those decisions: to be able to think about how you could do the work you used to do in a different way. As men, we’re always taught at a young age to be a man and have your priorities in order. And you get to a point where you’re like, ‘It’s not about ‘being a man’ – it’s about fulfilment.”

Zero of the week is going on hiatus, according to Jesy Little Mix. She told the Guardian: “We’d stop if it got to a point where people are like, ‘They’re so done, why are they still trying? We don’t want to be too cringe.”

NOW CLICK HERE to read the Little Mix interview in full (it’s a corker)

