Pop Corner: Inside Tine Tempah’s home, and Lorde’s creative process

Hero of the week is Tinie Tempah, for letting us snoop around his home. He told Dezeen about his decor choices: “The giraffe was already there, but I bought a zebra, which is my favourite animal, so that the giraffe could have a friend in the house,” he said. I’ve always watched American TV shows like Cribs and I was just like ‘shit, I’ve got a basement, let me make it super-cool’,” Tinie went on: “I just turned it into a boys room. I added some concrete to the walls just to give it a New York warehouse, apartment feel.”

TRACK OF THE WEEK

Pillow Person - On Your Way

This Moshi Moshi signing popped up onto our radar recently and we can’t get enough of it. With hints of old school uk garage, an Aphex Twin-style video, and a ‘jog on, matey’ attitude, it 100 per cent bangs straight through Saturday night, all the way to Sunday morning. Not surprising, given that Pillow Person, aka Sarah Jones, is the drummer for Hot Chip. Word to the wise, if whipped cream makes you feel funny, do not click on the video.

Meanwhile, Jack Antonoff told NME about working on Green Light with Lorde. “It all starts with me and them in a room, just talking about ideas and what we love. So with Ella, we both love pop songs that are interesting in the production side and also have a lot to do with break-ups, which can be devastating. Making Green Light, we thought: ‘Let’s not dumb anything down, let’s make the pop music we love’.”

Zero of the week is the end of a party, Lorde told the New York Times. “With a party, there’s that moment where a great song comes on and you’re ecstatic, and then there’s that moment later on where you’re alone in the bathroom, looking in the mirror, you don’t think you look good, and you start feeling horrible.” She explained that upcoming album Melodrama would tell the story of a night at a house party. “It’s a record about being alone. The good parts and the bad parts.”

