Pop Corner: Harry Styles surprises, Demi Lovato stays clean

Styles’ Sign of the Times is proving to be a bit of a grower,

Ailbhe Malone

Sad about love? Harry Styles. Photograph: Cooper Neill/Getty

TRACK OF THE WEEK
Harry Styles - Sign of the Times
A far cry from One Direction, or the 1970s dad rock that the internet was whispering about, Sign of the Times is a bit “end credits of a film about a divorcing couple who are now sad about love but maybe hopeful too?” Don’t get us wrong, it’s a grower, and Harry sounds great, with a Bowie hat-tip and a lovely string section. Our verdict: we’re quietly confident, but are keeping our ears open for the follow-up track.

Hero of the week is Demi Lovato, who celebrated five years of sobriety recently. She wrote on Instagram: “So many times, I wanted to relapse but sat on my hands and begged God to relieve the obsession. I’m so proud of myself but I couldn’t have done it without my higher power (God), my family, friends, and everyone else who supported me. Feeling humbled and joyful today. Thank you guys for sticking by my side and believing in me”. Congratulations.

In further Harry Styles news, he told BBC Radio 1 that Adele has been giving him advice. “I think she leads by example, she’s the biggest, she’s amazing she’s the best so she should be the biggest. The thing with her is she’s a different thing, she’s just good at it, I like how she does everything, it looks very nice… For my 21st she gave me one of her albums 21 and said ‘I did some pretty cool stuff when I was 21, good luck’ and I was like, geez.’”

Zero of the week are legal issues, according to Vanessa The Saturdays. She told the BBC that her upcoming EP has been delayed due to some problems. “There were certain songs I loved that I couldn’t use any more. So I’ve basically had to start again, which is why it’s taken this long. The silver lining is it’s given me something to write about. I’m in a much better position now, mentally. I used to get so scared of going in the studio with people I didn’t know but now, you could put me anywhere and I’d be fine.”

