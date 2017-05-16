Pop Corner: Harry Styles is a worrier, Sigrid hasn’t a care in the world

TRACK OF THE WEEK

Sigrid - Don’t Kill My Vibe

Oohhh, what a treasure this is. Norwegian singer Sigrid has been buzzed about since before this track came out, and it’s all well deserved. Sparse but with bite, Don’t Kill My Vibe is a triumphant kiss off to anyone who’s ever told you that you don’t matter – whether it’s an authority figure or a romantic partner. There’s so much to enjoy here, but our ear lingers on the Scandinavian pronunciation of a two-syllable double l in ‘kill’ – it’s as if she’s twisting the knife as she sings. Still not convinced? Check out this Jools Holland performance.



Hero of the week is Miley Cyrus, who decided to change the conversation about her on-again relationship with Liam Hemsworth. She told Billboard: “They’re going to talk about me if I come out of a restaurant with Liam, so why not put the power back in my relationship and say, ‘This is how I feel’?”

Meanwhile, Ed Sheeran told Desert Island Discs: “I was a bit of a weird kid. I had huge blue NHS specs. I had a huge port wine stain birthmark on my eye and a stammer. And I lacked an ear drum so I couldn’t go swimming. I didn’t feel like I fitted in anywhere.”

Zero of the week is current world affairs, Harry Styles told the New York Times. “We’re in a difficult time, and I think we’ve been in many difficult times before. But we happen to be in a time where things happening around the world are absolutely impossible to ignore. I think it would’ve been strange to not acknowledge what was going on at all. For example, Sign of the Times for me, it’s looking at several different things. That’s me commenting on different things.” He went on: “I just realised that I find writing to be very therapeutic – I think it’s when I allow myself to be most vulnerable. It’s exciting to kind of share a piece of me that I don’t feel like I’ve really put out there before.”