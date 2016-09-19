Pop Corner: Good Luck Charlie star Bridgit Mendler says goodbye to childish things

Meanwhile, Miley Cyrus ain’t blowing no red-carpet kisses...

Ailbhe Malone

Delicate, interesting, vibey: Bridgit Mendler

TRACK OF THE WEEK
Bridgit Mendler - Atlantis
For those not in the know, Bridgit Mendler is a Disney alumnus whose debut never really managed to take off (but the singles were damn solid). Now she’s back and trendy, Channelling previous Pop Corner feature Maggie Rogers, this electronic and minimal song does not need the Kaiydo eight-bar to stand out. It’s delicate and interesting but still vibey. Welcome to grown-up pop, Bridge – we’re happy to have you.

Hero of the week is Leigh-Anne Little Mix, who told BuzzFeed that she is laid back when it comes to love. “D’you know what, these relationship games get on my nerves. If you like someone, and they like you, just message them and be done with it. I’m sick of seeing all my friends going, “Oh, should I message him back yet? He hasn’t messaged me for a day, should I wait? Just take it as it comes!”

Britney told NME that she tries not to think about performing too much. “I try not to analyse it too much. I love what I do and I think that helps because it speaks for itself when I perform. Seeing other artists continue to do this kind of thing inspires me too.” She went on: “Sometimes I’m like, ‘What am I doing? Like, I could be a teacher.’ But then I see other people doing it too and I’m like, ‘Well, you know, it’s probably all they’ve known for so long, so it just kind of makes sense’.”

Zero of the week is the red carpet, according to Miley Cyrus. She told Elle magazine that she wasn’t a fan: “That’s not how I roll. It’s like a skit... it’s like Zoolander.” She then explained further to the Today show: “It’s more about, especially women, we get yelled at to blow [the photographers] a kiss, and I don’t feel like blowing you a kiss. They yell, ‘Blow us a kiss!’ Like, what is going on? Who are you? And then you’re just kind of putting yourself out there for people to talk.”

NOW CLICK HERE To watch Miley Cyrus cover Bob Dylan

