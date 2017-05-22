Pop Corner: featuring Selena Gomez, Liam Payne, Lorde, Katy Perry and Harry Styles

TRACK OF THE WEEK

Selena Gomez - Bad Liar

What do you get when you cross the bass line from Psycho Killer by Talking Headsh the line “just like the battle of Troy/ there’s nothing subtle here”? Magic, that’s what. Gomez doesn’t have a knockout voice like, say, Demi Lovato, but what she excels at is expressing half said, half-whispered thoughts. The things that float about your head before you go to sleep, your subconscious telling you your deepest desires. When the music drops out, and she belts “oh baby, let’s make reality actuality”, you can’t help but think – you go girl.

Hero of the week is Liam Payne. He named his child with Cheryl ‘Bear’ and explained the baby’s name at a fan Q&A . “I’m into more traditional names. The Mrs… she’s more into unique, original names that people will remember. It was her choice. I wasn’t going to fight her about it – she’s the one who’s done all the work, isn’t she?”

Meanwhile, Lorde reflected on her rise to fame. She told Rolling Stone “Now I can look back and be like, ‘That was fucked. All of it. Fucked. Insane. But everyone’s so crazy when they’re 16. I think if you tell a 16-year-old that they’re going to Mars – ‘We’re gonna get on a rocket and go, and that’s going to be your life’ – they’d be like, ‘OK, like, that’s all well and good, but I’m doing this thing by myself right now, and that’s what’s important.’ Everything kind of normalised week to week.”

Zero of the week are haters, Katy Perry told Jimmy Fallon. Speaking about new track Swish Swish, she said; “I think it’s a great anthem for people to use whenever someone’s trying to hold you down or bully you.That’s kind of what this record is about, just 360-degree liberation. Chained to the Rhythm was this political liberation, Bon Appetit was a sexual liberation, and now, I think, Swish represents the liberation from all the negative that doesn’t serve you.”

NOW CLICK HERE To watch Harry Styles and Stevie Nicks cover Landslide. Styles brought out Nicks as surprise guests during his show at Los Angeles’ Troubadour on Friday night where the two performed duets on Styles’s single Two Ghosts and Fleetwood Mac’s ballad Landslide.