Pop Corner: Demi Lovato sends out a positive mental-health message

Meanwhile, Two Door Cinema Club take a dark turn into disco and Lady Gaga accepts the role-model tag

Ailbhe Malone

“Getting a diagnosis was kind of a relief”: Demi Lovato at the 2015 MTV VMAs. (Photo by Jason Merritt/Getty Images)

"Getting a diagnosis was kind of a relief": Demi Lovato at the 2015 MTV VMAs. (Photo by Jason Merritt/Getty Images)

 

TRACK OF THE WEEK:
Two Door Cinema Club - Ordinary
We are here for Two Door’s new disco direction. Channeling a Bee Gee’s groove with the sinister early-hours paranoia of later years ABBA (think The Visitors), Alex Two Door croons across the dancefloor: “You know we’ll never be ordinary”. The time off has done them good.

Hero of the week is Demi Lovato, who is working on a campaign with Be Vocal to speak up for mental health. “Getting a diagnosis was kind of a relief,” she said. “It helped me start to make sense of the harmful things I was doing to cope with what I was experiencing. I had no choice but to move forward and learn how to live with it, so I worked with my healthcare professional and tried different treatment plans until I found what works for me. Living well with bipolar disorder is possible, but it takes patience, it takes work and it is an ongoing process.”

Lady Gaga has told the BBC that she’s proud to be a role model. She explained: “I’m sure there’s many people who would say ‘Lady Gaga’s not role model. Did you see this performance? Did you see that performance?’ But the truth is that when I was younger... I didn’t quite understand the amount of attention that I had [or] the amount of people that would listen to me. I am older now and I am aware of my voice in the world, and I want to be as much of a role model as I can be through my music as well as my performance.”

Zero of the week is Snapchat. In a Facebook Live interview, Sean Paul explained: “I wasn’t used to trolling, like ‘Yo, where’s your braids bro?’ And I’m like ‘Who asked you?’ At first I wasn’t doing it a lot, but I got involved with my Twitter. I’m about to start [Snapchatting], I don’t know if you guys are going to find all my crazy stuff interesting, but I’ll try.”

NOW CLICK HERE to find out more about Demi Lovato’s work with Be Vocal

