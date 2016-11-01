Pop Corner: Charli XCX drops new single After the After Party

TRACK OF THE WEEK

Charli XCX - After the After Party

An ode to the after-life of a party, this track is an updated Ignition (Remix) for the Instagram crowd. And as with all Charli XCX tracks, there are a couple of things at play here. Yeah, it’s a turned-up banger, similar to We Can’t Stop by Miley Cyrus, but it’s also a PC Music/SOPHIE co-sign, which adds a layer of modernist gloss. Essentially, it doesn’t take itself too seriously – which means that there’s zombies in the video, and a foam party, along with a Yolo commitment to having the best rager ever.

Hero of the week is Pop Corner fave Robyn. She gave Charli XCX some sterling advice, according to NME. Charli explained: “Robyn once told me to always be ME, not worry about what other people think, and fuck everyone if they don’t like it. To hear that from someone who I admired was so cool and comforting. Just do what makes you feel good and hang out with people you love and feel happy with.”

Meanwhile, in Gaga for Glastonbury news, no news is good news. Gaga told NME that she couldn’t possibly comment on whether she would be performing at the festival. “Glaaaastonbury! I don’t have permission to say anything about that,” she explained, But *if* it were to happen, don’t expect anything too stripped back. Gaga continued: “Wwhat I would say to those who are terrified that I’ll never again embrace absurdity or the avant-garde is ‘think again’. Because that is my favourite thing.”

Zero of the week is men closing their hearts, according to All of Me crooner John Legend. He told the BBC that men should open up with their loved ones. “Everyone is scared of love because you might get hurt. Men have the added challenge of feeling like they’re not supposed to show emotion, so we guard ourselves more than women. Although when you find the right person at the right time you realise they should be a high priority.”

ADVERTISEMENT

NOW CLICK HERE for a compelling theory that Calvin Harris’ new video is all about his ex Taylor Swift .