Pop Corner: Busted are back, and more importantly, Niall Horan is back

Meanwhile, Britney tells all about a recent bad date - ‘He looked like a lizard. I was so scared, I was like, holy sh*t, he looks just like a lizard!’

Ailbhe Malone

Mirror mirror: Niall Horan, whose new single ‘This Town’ debuted at number one on the US Billboard + Twitter Trending 140 Chart at the weekend. (Photo by Jamie Squire/Getty Images)

Mirror mirror: Niall Horan, whose new single ‘This Town’ debuted at number one on the US Billboard + Twitter Trending 140 Chart at the weekend. (Photo by Jamie Squire/Getty Images)

 

Track of the week
Busted - What You’re On
Forget the sadness you had when Charlie Busted refused to join McFly and Busted supergroup McBusted, for all is now right again in the world of pop. Yes, Busted have reformed with all members intact, and they’re off with a bang. What You’re On is surprisingly funky – more like The 1975 than 5SOS (who are Busted’s successors in a way). Will follow-0up tracks continue in this vein? Or is it a buzz-single teaser? Only time can tell, but we are all in.

Hero of the week is Justin Timberlake, who admitted to Graham Norton that he didn’t really know what Eurovision was when he signed up to perform. Justin explained “I did (know what it was), but not before I said yes to it. Then, when I told people I was doing it they would respond with, ‘Oh, why are you doing that show?’ But, he went on:”it was a lot of fun.” We’ve all been there, haven’t we.

Niall Horan is on the fence about a 1D reunion during an interview with Sirius XM. He explains: “I don’t know what happened there, but yeah, for the foreseeable, you know, we’re just taking a break and kind of doing our own thing. I definitely won’t rule that out because it’s the best thing that One Direction has allowed us to do things like this, and I definitely won’t rule it out. Our lives wouldn’t be the same.”

Zero of the week is dating, according to Britney. She told Jonathan Ross: “I have a friend at home and he randomly sets me up with people on blind dates, it’s just awkward. It’s tricky. There have been two dates which have been cool but other than that it’s too much. There was this one guy and he looked like a lizard. I was so scared, I was like ‘Holy shit, he looks just like a lizard!’. It was very bad, I left immediately. I called my friend, I was so mad, I was very angry”

NOW CLICK HERE to watch Niall Horan a new single This Town

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
GO BACK
Error Image
The account details entered are not currently associated with an Irish Times subscription. Please subscribe to sign in to comment.
Comment Sign In

Forgot password?
The Irish Times Logo
Thank you
You should receive instructions for resetting your password. When you have reset your password, you can Sign In.
The Irish Times Logo
Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.
Screen Name Selection

Hello

Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
Forgot Password
Please enter your email address so we can send you a link to reset your password.

Sign In

Your Comments
We reserve the right to remove any content at any time from this Community, including without limitation if it violates the Community Standards. We ask that you report content that you in good faith believe violates the above rules by clicking the Flag link next to the offending comment or by filling out this form. New comments are only accepted for 3 days from the date of publication.