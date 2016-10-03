Pop Corner: Busted are back, and more importantly, Niall Horan is back

Track of the week

Busted - What You’re On

Forget the sadness you had when Charlie Busted refused to join McFly and Busted supergroup McBusted, for all is now right again in the world of pop. Yes, Busted have reformed with all members intact, and they’re off with a bang. What You’re On is surprisingly funky – more like The 1975 than 5SOS (who are Busted’s successors in a way). Will follow-0up tracks continue in this vein? Or is it a buzz-single teaser? Only time can tell, but we are all in.

Hero of the week is Justin Timberlake, who admitted to Graham Norton that he didn’t really know what Eurovision was when he signed up to perform. Justin explained “I did (know what it was), but not before I said yes to it. Then, when I told people I was doing it they would respond with, ‘Oh, why are you doing that show?’ But, he went on:”it was a lot of fun.” We’ve all been there, haven’t we.

Niall Horan is on the fence about a 1D reunion during an interview with Sirius XM. He explains: “I don’t know what happened there, but yeah, for the foreseeable, you know, we’re just taking a break and kind of doing our own thing. I definitely won’t rule that out because it’s the best thing that One Direction has allowed us to do things like this, and I definitely won’t rule it out. Our lives wouldn’t be the same.”

Zero of the week is dating, according to Britney. She told Jonathan Ross: “I have a friend at home and he randomly sets me up with people on blind dates, it’s just awkward. It’s tricky. There have been two dates which have been cool but other than that it’s too much. There was this one guy and he looked like a lizard. I was so scared, I was like ‘Holy shit, he looks just like a lizard!’. It was very bad, I left immediately. I called my friend, I was so mad, I was very angry”

