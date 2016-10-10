Pop Corner: Bruno Mars' latest funk mission; Tove Lo gets Lady Wood

TRACK OF THE WEEK

Bruno Mars - 24K Magic

To set the scene, the 1970s good-time gang of Uptown Funk have come into some cash and are determined to blow it 1980s style. And there are plenty of Instagram-caption lyrics (sample: “I’m a dangerous man with money in my pocket”). Bruno’s delight is infectious, and what could have been obnoxious is enticing instead, as your feet rush to keep up with what your ears are hearing. And there’s a dance routine too, of course.

Hero of the week is Tove Lo. She told Billboard: “To me, it’s strange that saying you’re a feminist could be something women would shy away from. Or men, for that matter.” And she’s trying to give her vocab equal rights too, naming her album “Lady Wood”. She continued, “You know how when you’re talking about ­someone’s strength you might say, ‘She’s a chick with balls?...That never sat right with me. Lady Wood is just a better word than ‘balls.’”

Meanwhile, Rizzle Kicks have updated fans about their cancelled tour. Jordan Rizzle Kicks told the BBC: “[Harley] has been suffering with Generalised Anxiety Disorder for probably his whole life. But in the last year or two the symptoms have been prodded at, to say the least, from pressures surrounding being a pop star. When you’re in the public eye and you’re young, the expectation upon you is incredibly difficult to handle.We tried to find ways around it, but ultimately it was a bit of an obstacle.”

Zero of the week is Taylor Swift’s girl squad, according to squad member Hailee Steinfeld. Hailee told BBC Radio 1 that though the squad is fun, it’s not as glam as it looks. “It’s so crazy being all over the world at the same time and rarely being in the same place at the same time. But it’s so much fun to stay in contact and find each other along the way and all get caught up. When we are all together, it feels like a big reunion, and it normally happens to be when we are all dressed up and look a lot nicer than we normally do so it looks a lot cooler than it is.”

