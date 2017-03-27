Pop Corner boyband special with Zayn, Harry, Liam and, ahem, Ronan Keating

TRACK OF THE WEEK

Zayn feat The Party Next Door – Still Got Time

Welcome to our boyband special. We’ll ease in by discussing Zayn’s new hi-life influenced single. There’s a bouncy guitar line and syncopated hi-hats, providing a welcome departure from the all-encompassing tropical house vibe. Bored of our muso analogies? Keep an ear out for the killer line, ‘Do you like my fabric? Yeah, I’m boyfriend material’, and remember it for your next night out.

Hero of the week is Liam Payne, who has announced that his baby with Cheryl has been born. He wrote on his Instagram page: “My close friends and family know there are very few times when I’m left speechless . . . wow! I’m incredibly happy to welcome our new baby boy into the world, it’s a moment that I will never forget for the rest of my life and my favourite memory I have so far.

“I’m completely in awe of his incredible mother and how she has been the whole way through this, she’s really made my dreams come true. We haven’t named him yet but he’s already capturing hearts including mine. I feel very blessed.” Congratulations to all.

In investigation news, Harry Styles dropped the first clue to his new music. In a video clip shown on ITV, piano music plays (is this a hint to the sound?) and Harry is soaking wet (is this a scene-setting moment, or a nod to the lyrics?) and he walks to an open door (another clue? Who knows). All will be revealed, apparently, on April 7th.

Zero of the week is a whopper Take That-style reincarnation for Boyzone. Ronan Keating told the Sun: “Twenty-five years! It’s such a long time and so much has happened. I’m sure we’ll mark it in some way. But whether by tour, record, book, musical” – ??? – “we haven’t decided yet.” A “source” added: ‘Obviously Keith has been doing his thing in Boyzlife for the past year, which has been brilliant, but now all four of the boys are coming together. It’s going to be a proper moment for pop music.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Now Click Here: To watch Sia tell everyone on Sesame Street about the letter S